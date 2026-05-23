Maharashtra Plans EV Charging Stations Under Flyovers For MSRTC's 'Lal Pari' Electric Bus Fleet Expansion | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major push towards electric public transport, the Maharashtra government has started work on a plan to use vacant spaces beneath flyovers for charging electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), popularly known as ‘Lal Pari’. Authorities including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and the Public Works Department have been directed to conduct surveys and submit reports on available spaces under flyovers that can be converted into EV charging stations.

State aims for electric mobility by 2047

The move comes as Maharashtra pushes ahead with its Electric Vehicle Policy, under which the state aims to shift a majority of vehicles to electric mobility by 2047. At the same time, MSRTC is working towards converting its entire fleet into electric buses by 2035. Officials said the lack of land for charging infrastructure has emerged as a major challenge, especially in urban areas. Using vacant spaces beneath flyovers is now being seen as a practical and cost-effective solution.

A high-level meeting on the proposal was held through the Home Department on Thursday, where officials discussed the charging infrastructure needed for MSRTC’s growing electric bus fleet. During the meeting, a proposal was presented to develop modern charging stations under flyovers through government funding, self-financing and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

Senior officials said several flyovers under MMRDA and MSRDC in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have large unused spaces underneath that can be utilised for charging hubs. If these spaces are made available to MSRTC, it would help the corporation build a strong charging network for its electric buses while also generating additional revenue.

200 charging stations planned across state

MSRTC has already started preparations to establish at least 200 charging stations across the state under the PPP model. Officials believe better charging infrastructure will improve operational efficiency of electric buses and strengthen public transport services across Maharashtra.

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