'Maharashtra Has Sufficient Fuel Stocks': CM Devendra Fadnavis And Minister Chhagan Bhujbal; Urge Citizens To Avoid Panic Buying

Chhagan Bhujbal (L) & Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Civic supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday appealed to citizens not to indulge in panic buying or hoarding of petrol and diesel, assuring that Maharashtra has sufficient fuel stocks and uninterrupted supply across the state despite rising international tensions and rumours of shortages.

Panic buying fuels 20% sales surge

Addressing the media, Bhujbal said there is no fuel shortage in Maharashtra and urged people to purchase fuel only as required. He noted that panic buying in recent days has led to a sharp rise in fuel consumption, with petrol and diesel sales in May increasing by nearly 20 per cent compared to normal levels.

According to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, the state recorded a 19.66 per cent increase in diesel sales and a 20.39 per cent rise in petrol sales during the first fortnight of May 2026. The department said panic buying trends were responsible for the surge, though fuel supplies remained uninterrupted and all demand was adequately met.

42% diesel spike on May 19 alone

On May 19 alone, diesel sales across Maharashtra rose by 42 per cent while petrol sales increased by 21 per cent compared to average daily consumption. Eleven districts — Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Buldhana, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Washim — reported unusually high demand.

Washim recorded the highest increase in petrol sales at 42 per cent above average daily consumption, followed by Jalgaon at 40 per cent. In diesel sales, Akola witnessed the steepest surge at 111 per cent, closely followed by Washim at 109 per cent.

Government capable of ensuring supply

Bhujbal said the Prime Minister, the Central government and the Maharashtra government are fully capable of ensuring adequate fuel supply to every citizen. He appealed to people not to create unnecessary stockpiles due to rumours or fear and to cooperate with the administration.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis said instructions have been issued to all district collectors to ensure proper fuel management, particularly diesel, as demand is expected to rise during the agricultural season.

“Fuel hoarding should not be allowed and diesel must be made available as required. Some isolated incidents of tension have occurred, but such situations are not widespread,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged incidents of petrol pump employees being assaulted in some areas after refusing fuel sales amid panic buying, and assured that the administration is taking precautions to prevent such incidents.

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