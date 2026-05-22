Panvel RTO Extends HSRP Deadline For Old Vehicles Till June 30, Offers Group Installation Facility | Representational Image | File

The Panvel Regional Transport Office (RTO) has announced an extension of the deadline for installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on old vehicles till June 30, urging vehicle owners to complete the process at the earliest to avoid inconvenience.

Extension granted for citizens' convenience

Assistant Regional Transport Officer of Panvel, Nilesh Dhote, said the extension has been granted by the Transport Commissioner’s Office, Mumbai, through a circular issued on August 14, 2025, for the convenience of citizens. The mandatory HSRP installation applies to all vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2019.

According to the Panvel RTO, the move is aimed at strengthening national security and reducing vehicle-related crimes by enabling proper identification of vehicles and preventing tampering or duplication of number plates. The directive follows Supreme Court instructions mandating implementation of HSRP across the country.

Register through official portal

Vehicle owners have been asked to register for HSRP installation through the Maharashtra Transport Department’s official portal.

Officials clarified that only authorised agencies appointed by the Transport Department are permitted to install HSRP, and plates purchased from unauthorised vendors will not be registered in the Central Government database.

The Panvel RTO also announced a group installation facility for citizens. If owners of 25 or more vehicles — including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, autorickshaws, taxis, buses, and trucks — apply together, the authorised agency will install HSRP at their housing society or preferred location without charging additional home-fitment fees.

Citizens facing issues or seeking clarification can contact the department through the transport portal or email their complaints to dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in, officials said.

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