Robotic Buoy Saves Second Life At Raigad's Kashid Beach, Rescues Pune Tourist Dragged Into Deep Waters |

Navi Mumbai: The 'Robotic Buoy' rescue device has helped save a life for the second time at a beach in Raigad district, this time rescuing a 20-year-old tourist from Pune who was pulled into deep waters at Kashid Beach on Thursday morning.

Misjudged water conditions

Officials said Siddhi Sable had visited Kashid Beach with her family during the summer vacation and entered the sea for swimming when she was suddenly dragged into deeper waters after misjudging the water conditions. Police constables Pravin Rotkar and Jitendra Mane, who were on beach patrol duty, immediately launched a rescue operation using the remote-operated robotic buoy watercraft and safely brought her back to shore.

Earlier, on April 28, the same robotic buoy had played a crucial role in rescuing two tourists from Dombivli at Kashid Beach. The tourists, identified as Furkan Sheikh (28) and Kaif Sheikh (22), were swept into deep waters while swimming in the sea. Police constable Rotkar and lifeguard Prathamesh Lad had carried out the rescue operation with the help of the buoy and safely rescued both tourists, officials said.

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Buoys deployed at three beaches

Officials stated that the robotic buoys were recently deployed at high-footfall beaches including Kashid, Nagaon and Harihareshwar to strengthen coastal safety and assist lifeguards during emergencies.

Meanwhile, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal on Friday visited Nagaon Beach to witness a demonstration of the 'Robotic Buoy' and reviewed its functioning. Calling it a “true lifesaver,” she directed the administration to improve beach infrastructure and tourist amenities, while also stressing the need to maintain records of tourists visiting beaches in the district.

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