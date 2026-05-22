CBI Arrests Pune Teacher Manisha Havaldar For Leaking NEET UG 2026 Physics Paper To Co-Accused |

Mumbai: Another key accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently working in Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala, Pune has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials informed on Friday.

She had access to Physics papers

According to the CBI, Havaldar was involved in the NEET UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Physics question papers. During April 2026 she had shared some of the questions of the NEET UG 2026 Examination pertaining to Physics subject with co-accused Manisha Mandhare (already arrested on May 16). The questions she shared have tallied with the physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Examination Paper sets.

In this case, CBI has also conducted searches at various locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on, officials said.

Case registered on May 12

The CBI had registered this case on May 12, based on the written complaint given by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.

"Investigation is continuing with the special teams and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of the question papers. The middlemen, involved in mobilizing the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were shared, have also been identified and arrested," said a CBI official.

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