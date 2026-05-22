ITM Business School Launches MBA In Applied AI To Prepare Students For AI-Driven Corporate Roles And Strategy |

Mumbai: As artificial intelligence reshapes workplaces and business decision-making, companies are increasingly seeking managers who understand both business strategy and AI applications. Responding to this shift, ITM Business School has launched a management programme in Applied AI aimed at preparing students for AI-driven corporate roles.

Programme unveiled at Navi Mumbai campus

The programme was unveiled at the institute’s Navi Mumbai campus in the presence of industry leaders and academicians. The curriculum focuses on equipping students with practical AI skills across business functions, including workflow automation, intelligent systems, and AI-driven decision-making.

The newly launched full-time MBA in Applied AI has been designed to provide students with industry-relevant AI capabilities that can be applied across a range of business operations.

AI transforming business operations

Dr. Lakshmi Mohan, Director of ITM Business School and Pro Vice Chancellor of ITM Skills University, said artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept but a force actively transforming the way businesses operate and make decisions.

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“Our MBA in Applied AI is designed to equip students with practical, industry-relevant AI capabilities that will define the future of work,” she said.

Speaking at the launch, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said organisations today require professionals who can combine strong business understanding with the ability to apply AI effectively and responsibly.

“Ultimately, when confronted with rapid technological change, we must remember that human intelligence remains central,” he said.

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