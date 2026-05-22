Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Patient’s Kin In KEM Hospital Nurse Assault Case

A Mumbai sessions court refused anticipatory bail to relatives accused of assaulting a KEM Hospital nurse and staff after a patient’s death | File Image

Mumbai, May 22: A sessions court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to four relatives of a patient who allegedly assaulted a KEM Hospital nurse, the complainant in the case, and other staff after the man died during treatment.

Assault allegedly followed patient’s death

The deceased, Ganesh Kolekar, was being treated for liver-related ailments. On April 28, his condition deteriorated and he fell unconscious. He was subsequently given an injection and put on a ventilator.

However, he died an hour later, after which his relatives allegedly accused the hospital of medical negligence and started quarrelling with the nurse and other staff and allegedly manhandled them, as per the case.

When security personnel came to rescue the nurse, the accused allegedly assaulted them as well.

Court cites need to protect hospital environment

Refusing to allow their application, the court said: “If the accused are shown leniency, the relatives of other patients will get inspiration to adopt similar behaviour against hospital staff. The sanctity of premises like hospitals, where thousands of people require treatment in peaceful conditions, will be hampered if the culprits are allowed to resort to violence.”

The defence lawyers questioned the nurse’s claim that she suffered such a serious injury that she had to be hospitalised for around eight days. There was no reason to hold that she required hospitalisation for such a long period, they argued.

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Public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar contended that there was no mistake on the part of the medical staff as the patient was given the “best treatment”. Hence, it was not appropriate on the part of the relatives to become so angry that they resorted to assault, he added.

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