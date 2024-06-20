Mumbai: BEST Commuters Will Experience More Atal Setu Trips As Chalo Increases Colaba-Belapur Trips By 50%

Mumbai: BEST commuters travelling from Belapur to Colaba can enjoy more Atal Setu trips as Chalo Bus Service has added 50% more trips on the route. With the fleet expansion by 44%, commuters can soon expect 15% to 40% increase in trips on Belapur-Colaba, Thane-Andheri, Thane-BKC, and Navi Mumbai-BKC routes.

Chalo, which operates the air conditioned BEST Chalo Bus service under licence from BEST, has witnessed a 50% growth in ridership in the last 3 months, trending to 10,000 daily average ridership on a typical weekday. To cater to this increasing demand, Chalo is significantly expanding its fleet by 44%, adding new electric luxury AC buses taking the total network size to 144.

This expansion will bring more trips on popular routes like Belapur-Colaba, Thane-Andheri, Thane-BKC, and Navi Mumbai-BKC. Commuters on these routes can expect a bump in daily trips, with increases ranging from 15% to 40%. The Belapur-Colaba route, connecting Navi Mumbai to Colaba via the new MTHL-Atal Setu and Eastern Freeway, has seen explosive popularity. To address this, Chalo has added 50% more trips to this route.

New routes being explored

With this fleet expansion, Chalo is also exploring new all-day and weekend routes which would help cater a wider audience across Mumbai. Chalo's monthly travel plans are also popular amongst customers, as these plans offer convenience and flexibility, with options ranging from 10 trips to 45 trips. The 45-trip plan is the most popular choice, followed by the 25-trip plan. Chalo has also introduced route-specific passes based on public demand, which have been well-received.

Mohit Dubey, CEO of Chalo, said, "We are thrilled to witness the growing demand for Chalo Bus in Mumbai. With the introduction of new travel plans and fleet expansion, Chalo will be adding new all-day and weekend routes as well which will provide seamless and affordable public transport experience across Mumbai".

The Chalo Bus service, which was launched in Mumbai in 2022, will operate 100 electric luxury AC buses and 44 BS6 low-emission luxury AC buses with this fleet expansion. It assures the passengers of a dedicated reclining seat with personal AC vents and USB charging ports.