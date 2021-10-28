Mumbai: BEST bus rams into dumper truck, 8 injured

A Tejaswini BEST bus collided with a dumper truck in Dadar TT on Wednesday morning, injuring eight, including the driver. The officials said prima facie the bus was speeding and the driver lost control. At the time of the accident at 7.15 am, the bus had just descended the Matunga East flyover on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

The bus driver, Rajendra Kale, who has been admitted to Sion Hospital for treatment, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act. The police said arrest will be made after he is discharged and declared fit.

Apart from Kale, the injured persons have been identified as conductor Kashiram Dhuri, 57, and passengers Tahir Hussain, 52, Rupali Gaikwad, 36, Sultan, 50, Mansoor Ali, 52, Shrawani Mhaske,16 and Vaidhai Bamane, 17. The accident rendered the driver side of the bus completely mangled. One passenger standing at the door was thrown out while other passengers jumped out. The driver and cleaner of the dumper truck escaped unharmed.

General manager of BEST Undertaking Lokesh Chandra said, “I have asked my officers to inquire into this accident. My concern right now is the wellbeing of the passengers and BEST employees who have been injured. I have issued a circular at all bus depots asking them not to compromise on safety.”

“I have asked the administration to take counselling sessions for drivers, with refresher driving training. I have visited the victims of this accident,” said BEST chairman Ashish Chemburkar, who also checked the mangled remains of the bus.

According to the ‘Road Accidents In Maharashtra 2020’ statistics, Mumbai had witnessed 1,812 road accidents, in which 349 persons were injured, 1,740 others sustained grievous injuries, and 443 minor injuries.

Inputs by Priyanka Navalkar

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021