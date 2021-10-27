e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Someone must be held responsible for migrant worker's death in 'Seena Thodu' accident, says Kerala High Court

Agencies
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that someone must be responsible for the death of a migrant worker and serious injuries to two others during the construction of Seena Thodu canal. The court said there has be a probe if any portion of the construction, that fell on the workers, was illegal.

"We cannot allow accidents like this to happen and people walking away without taking responsibility. We have to fix responsibility," Justice Devan Ramachandran said, referring to the incident of October 6. The cleanup work on 'Seena Thodu' was being carried out on orders of the high court.

After hearing of the accident, the court had taken up the matter to ensure compensation to the family of the deceased worker and the injured as well as the latter's proper medical treatment.

On Wednesday, the Kochi Corporation told the court that it proposes to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and the same is awaiting approval of the state government. The court said it expects the government to take a decision on the corporation's proposal without any delay once it receives the same.

It also directed the competent authority to ensure medical expenses are taken care of by the contractor or any other authority as may be applicable. The state government said that once the deceased worker's post mortem report and his legal heirs certificate is received, a certificate would be sent to the Employees Compensation Commission which based on the same will disburse Rs 2 lakh to his family.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
