Mumbai: BEST Bus Rams Auto Rickshaw, Other Vehicles Near Versova Link Road; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

Mumbai: A chain collision involving a BEST bus, a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw and a car took place near Rajiv Gandhi College on Versova Link Road in Andheri on Thursday morning. The accident occurred at around 8.15 am when a bus on Route 200 was travelling from Wadala Depot towards Vesave.

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According to the Preliminary information, the bus came into contact with a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw, and a four-wheeler, resulting in a chain collision accident. The vehicles involved in the accident include a two-wheeler bearing registration number MH02GP2799, an auto-rickshaw numbered MH02EQ5594 and a car with registration number MH04LQ7939.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Currently, it is not known what caused the collision or even if any action was taken against the driver.

Meanwhile, this incident occurred just days after a BEST bus conductor was killed in a chain collision involving four buses near Amboli Naka in Andheri West. The accident took place around 1.15 pm on SV Road, between Amboli Naka and the Rajkumar bus stop, after a fallen tree caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Three Mateshwari-operated BEST buses were stationary in a queue due to the blockage when a PMI-operated BEST wet-lease bus approached from behind and rammed into them.

During the impact, Shekhar Baburao Rawate, a resident of Virar, was trapped between two of the vehicles while walking behind the parked buses. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Cooper Hospital by the conductor of the PMI-operated bus, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival at around 1.35 pm.

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