Mumbai Accident: 4 BEST Buses Collide Near Azad Nagar Metro Station In Andheri; 1 Dead - VIDEO

Mumbai: A BEST bus conductor lost his life after four BEST buses collided in a major road accident near Azad Nagar Metro Station on JP Road in Andheri West on Wednesday, May 14. The crash occurred near Jiten Building along the busy Mumbai Metro One corridor.

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Visuals from the accident site showed damage to the buses, including shattered windshields and dented front sections, showing the intensity of the collision.

According to the Preliminary Information, traffic congestion had occurred due to a fallen tree in the area and three buses were standing one behind the other. A fourth bus coming from behind rammed into the buses stationed ahead, resulting in all the buses colliding with each other.

The conductor Shekhar Baburao Rawate (52) lost his life in the crash. he was rushed to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment but was declared brought dead. The conductor had alighted from the bus to check the reason for the traffic congestion. Currently, there is no information if there were passengers in the busses.