Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Held, Granted Bail In Negligence Case After Conductor Dies In Andheri Crash | file photo

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police arrested a BEST bus driver and later released him on bail for allegedly causing death by negligence after a conductor lost his life in a major accident involving four BEST buses near Azad Nagar Metro Station on JP Road in Andheri West on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shekhar Rawate, 53, while the accused driver is Shashikant Dhasade, 30.

The police registered the case against BEST bus driver Dhasade under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

An officer said, “Due to a fallen tree, four buses were standing one behind the other. The driver of the fourth bus lost control and rammed into the third bus. The third bus then hit the second bus, and the second bus collided with the first bus. Afterwards, the conductor Rawate the first bus got down to check what had happened. He went between buses number three and four. At that time, the driver of bus number three reversed the vehicle, resulting in the conductor being crushed between buses three and four.”

The DN Nagar police arrested Dhasade after examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the fourth BEST bus, which had collided with the third bus.

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Rawate’s final rites were performed on Friday in Virar, where he lived with his wife and three sons. His elder daughter is married. On Thursday, he had left his home in Virar at around 4 am or 5 am to report for the first shift after recently getting a new duty rota following the rescheduling of his earlier second shift, which continued till Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 1.05 pm on Thursday. Rawate had last spoken to his second son at around 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family is still confused about which driver’s actions led to Rawate’s death. According to family members, after watching the CCTV footage, they felt that the fourth bus had accelerated. However, the police have maintained that the third bus driver was at fault for reversing the vehicle, which led to Rawate getting trapped between the buses.