Mumbai: BEST Announces Disruption In 24 Bus Routes As Sion Bridge Shuts Down For 2 Years; Check Details | FPJ

The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) announced on Friday that the impending shutdown of Sion bridge, starting January 20, will significantly impact 24 bud routes, involving over 200 buses daily. Diversions and curtailments on multiple routes are expected, leading to potential inconvenience for daily passengers.

Affected routes

According to BEST spokesperson Sunil Vaidya, the diversions will include routes via Sulochana, 60 feet Road, and Dharavi T-Junction, affecting a total of 7 routes with 56 buses. Additionally, 4 routes with 26 buses will experience diversions between Maharashtra weigh Bridge and Sion Hospital.

Furthermore, 4 routes involving 32 buses will be curtailed, and 3 routes with 26 buses will have a change in destination due to the bridge closure.

The Central Railway, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), plans to construct a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) in place of the existing one near Sion railway station. The closure of the old ROB, scheduled from January 20, is necessary for the demolition and reconstruction work.

Cost and other details of the project

The cost of the project, amounting to around Rs 50 crore. The decision to dismantle the existing ROB comes after a structural audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, recommended its reconstruction with steel girders and RCC slab. The existing ROB is also hindering proposed railway lines between CSMT-Kurla.

The closure is anticipated to last around two years, with the demolition work commencing on January 20. Central Railway urges passengers for their understanding and cooperation during this crucial infrastructure upgrade.

The diversions

- Six bus routes with 48 bus services daily diverted via Sulochana Marg , 60 feet Road, Dharavi T-Junction.

- One bus route with 8 bus services daily diverted via Sulochana Marg, 60ft Road, Dharavi T-Junction, Dharavi Depot.

- Three bus routes with 31 bus services daily to be diverted to between Kalanagar and Priyadarshini via BKC Connector.

- Four bus routes with 26 bus services daily diverted between Maharashtra weigh Bridge & Sion Hospital via Dharavi Depot, T-Junction, 60 ft Road, L. T. Hospital.

- One bus route with 6 bus services daily diverted via R.L. Chowk, Sion Hospital, Sulochana Shetty, 60 Feet, Banwari Compound.

- Two routes with 25 bus services daily diverted between Maharashtra Kata and Rani Laxmibai Chowk via Dharavi Depot, T-Junction, 60 ft Road -Sulochana Marg- Sion Hospital, R. L. Chowk.

- Four bus routes involving 32 bus services daily will be curtailed while 3 routes with 26 buses will have change in destination due to the Sion ROB closure.

Read Also Mumbai: Sion Road Over Bridge Closure Delayed To January 20

Bus diversion due to TATA Marathon

This Sunday, the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 will prompt temporary diversions and suspensions of several BEST bus services from 5:30 am to 1 pm. Key routes, including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, JJ Hospital-Wadi Bunder-PD'Mello Road, and Shiv Mahim-Senapati Bapat Marg-Dr. E. Moses Road-Mahalaxmi Station-Sat Rasta, are expected to be affected."Noteworthy suspensions of bus services include bus routes A-100, A-105, A-106, A-108, A-112, A-113, A-123, and 155 during between 5.30 to 1pm" said an official addting that commuters are advised to proactively seek alternative routes to mitigate inconveniences caused by these adjustments.