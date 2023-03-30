Mumbai: Belapur-Gateway water taxi service suspended due to technical glitch

Belapur-Gateway water taxi | FPJ

Mumbai: Belapur to Gateway of India water taxi service, which recently commenced operations in the city, has been suspended due to a technical glitch. The service, which was launched to provide a faster and more convenient mode of transportation for commuters, has left many passengers stranded and inconvenienced.

Inconvenience caused to commuters as water taxi service comes to a halt

The water taxi service, which operates between Belapur and Mumbai, was suspended after a technical glitch was detected in one of the boats. The incident occurred during peak hours, resulting in a significant inconvenience to commuters who were relying on the service to reach their destinations on time, stated a Times of India report.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Water taxi services from Belapur to Gateway of India starts operations today

Passengers who were already on board the boat when the glitch occurred had to be transferred to another vessel. However, the transfer process caused further delays and led to a chaotic situation at the Belapur Gateway.

Authorities assure swift resolution of the technical issue

The technical glitch was caused due to a mechanical problem in one of the boats, and the authorities have assured that the issue will be resolved soon. The service has been temporarily suspended until the boats are fully operational and deemed safe for passengers.

The Belapur Gateway Water Taxi service was launched with much fanfare, and it has been well-received by commuters who were looking for an alternative to the congested roads of Mumbai. The service was expected to reduce travel time between Belapur and Mumbai significantly and provide a more comfortable and scenic experience for passengers.

Maritime Board executive says they will look for solutions

Amit Saini, Maharashtra Maritime Board chief executive, was quoted saying that they will hold talks with operators and come up with solutions. He also said that the boats faced technical issues due to fishermen's nets getting stuck in propellers and damaging them.

Saini said ferry used to take one-and-half hour to travel which might have made commuters shift to trains and buses. He assured that the agency will arrive at better solutions.

Meanwhile, Sohel Kazani, managing partner, Infinity Harbour services was quoted saying that the company sustained a loss of nearly Rs 60 lakh as three to four ferries sustained damages after fishermen's nets got entangled in the propellers. He also said that the ferries were hitting the rocks since there was no draft in channel as promised.

Kazani also said that he receive poor response from maritime and port authorities regarding financial support.