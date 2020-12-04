Mumbai becomes member of C40 cities climate change group

Mumbai: Mumbai has become a member city of c40 cities climate change group. C40 is a network of the world’s megacities committed to addressing climate change. C40 supports cities to collaborate effectively, share knowledge and drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable action on climate change.

Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet said, ‘’Happy to inform all the climate change action believers that I have received a confirmation mail on a unanimous vote to accept Mumbai@c40cities member cities. We had applied to be a part of this group as we believe that our cities can lead the climate change initiative.’’