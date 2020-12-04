Mumbai becomes member of C40 cities climate change group

Mumbai: Mumbai has become a member city of c40 cities climate change group. C40 is a network of the world’s megacities committed to addressing climate change. C40 supports cities to collaborate effectively, share knowledge and drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable action on climate change.
Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet said, ‘’Happy to inform all the climate change action believers that I have received a confirmation mail on a unanimous vote to accept Mumbai@c40cities member cities. We had applied to be a part of this group as we believe that our cities can lead the climate change initiative.’’
He further said, ‘’We thank @MayorofLA for chairing the steering committee and all the member cities for accepting this application. We are committed to be a leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation action and will initiate the process for other cities in Maharashtra as well.’’
According to Aaditya, cities across Maharashtra like Pune, Nashik, Nagpug, Thane have the capacity to lead climate change adaptation and mitigation measures. ‘’I thank @MikeBloomberg for seeding this idea through his initiatives to bring cities on board for the environment,’’ he said.
Around the world, C40 Cities connects 97 of the world’s greatest cities to take bold climate action, leading the way towards a healthier and more sustainable future. Representing 700+ million citizens and one quarter of the global economy, mayors of the C40 cities are committed to delivering on the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement at the local level, as well as to cleaning the air we breathe.
