Mumbai BDD Redevelopment: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Hand Over 864 Flats To Naigaon Residents On March 16

The distribution will be carried out by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 10 am. | File Pic

Mumbai: A total of 864 eligible residents will be handed over keys of their new apartments in a five completed rehabilitation building under the first phase of the Naigaon Bombay Deve directorate (BDD) Chawl redevelopment project, one of Asia’s largest urban renewal projects. The distribution will be carried out by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 10 am.

423 Units Reserved for Retired Police Personnel

Of the total flats, 423 units have been allocated to retired police personnel, their heirs, and serving police staff, in recognition of their service in ensuring public safety.

The ambitious BDD Chawl redevelopment project is being implemented by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) through its Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board. The Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment project has been named the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.

Under the project, 20 rehabilitation towers are being constructed.

Deputy CMs Shinde, Pawar, and Other Dignitaries to Attend Ceremony

The programme will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, IT and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and Minister of State for Housing Pankaj Bhoyar, among other dignitaries.

The Naigaon BDD redevelopment project spans 6.45 hectares and currently houses3,344 tenants across 42 chawls consisting of ground-plus-three-storey structures. The redevelopment will be implemented in two phases, with 20 rehabilitation towers of 23 storeys each being constructed.

In the first phase, 1401 residents from Plot ‘B’ will be rehabilitated. Out of this, 864 flats in five towers are being handed over, while construction of the remaining 537 flats is in the final stage and expected to be completed by April 2026. Around 65% of the total land parcel has been utilised for rehabilitation housing.

Work on Three Buildings Underway in Second Phase at Plot 'A'

In the second phase construction is underway for three rehabilitation buildings out of the proposed 12 buildings on the land occupied by 19 chawls in Plot ‘A’. Residents have been temporarily shifted to transit camps, with the option to choose between monthly rent or transit accommodation. Residential and commercial tenants are being paid Rs 25,000 per month as advance rent for 11 months.

Eligible residents who have lived for two to three generations in 160 sq ft rooms will receive 500 sq ft carpet area 2BHK flats free of cost on ownership basis in the new rehabilitation buildings.

The redevelopment aims to create a self-sufficient township, including a dedicated school building, welfare centre, sewage treatment plant, solar energy system, and rainwater harvesting facilities. MHADA will also maintain the common amenities of the rehabilitated buildings for 12 years.

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MHADA Nodal Agency for One of India's Largest Urban Renewal Initiatives

BDD Chawl redevelopment project, is one of the largest urban renewal initiatives in the country, is being implemented by MHADA as the nodal agency. Earlier, on August 14, 2025, 556 flats were distributed under the first phase of the Worli BDD redevelopment project.

The overall BDD redevelopment covers 195 chawls spread across about 86 acres in Mumbai at Worli, NM Joshi Marg–Parel, and Naigaon, and aims to rehabilitate 15,593 residents**.

At NM Joshi Marg–Parel the project includes 2,560 residential and commercial units with 14 rehabilitation buildings.

At Worli 9,689 residential and commercial units are being redeveloped with 34 rehabilitation towers.

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