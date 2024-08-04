Mumbai: BCAS And NGO Keshav Srushti Launch Miyawaki Forest Project 2024 At Ismail Yusuf College Planting 1000 Trees

Initiated by BCAS (Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society) in collaboration with the Non-Government Organisation Keshav Srushti, the Miyawaki Forest Project - 2024 was launched at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari East on Sunday. Under this project, one thousand trees were planted on the campus of Ismail Yusuf College. The trees, including more than 41 species, were planted in a 3,000 sq. ft. area. These plants will grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser using the Japanese Miyawaki technique. Mango, Bakul, Kaner, Bel, Kadi Patta, Neem, and several other varieties of trees were planted under this project.

Anand Bathia, President of BCAS, inaugurated the project. "This is a symbolic event. The BCAS Foundation has been conducting environmental and captive plantation projects, as well as other noble social cause community projects, for the upliftment of tribal areas in Dharampur for the last 15 years."

NGO Keshav Srushti is a nature retreat of approximately 150–200 acres (61–81 hectares), located in Uttan village, a northern suburb of Mumbai, India. It is a unified campus housing several organizations. Various environmental activities are conducted on the Keshav Srushti campus, which features a nature trail with over 3,100 species of trees. "Over the last 10 years, Keshav Srushti has planted various trees across Mumbai. We have planted more than 1,25,000 trees in farmers' farmlands in villages and created 43 city forests covering one million sq. ft. in Mumbai, Pune, Jalna, Nashik, and Sambhaji Nagar," stated Neelakantan Aiyyar, Joint Secretary of NGO Keshav Srushti.

Sateesh Modh, President of Keshav Srushti, Vinay Nathani, Secretary of Keshav Srushti, Neelakantan Aiyyar, Joint Secretary of Keshav Srushti, Rajesh Choudhary, Treasurer of Keshav Srushti, Mayur Nayak, Trustee of BCAS, Meena Shah, Event Manager of BCAS, Mihir Sheth, Chairman of the Committee at BCAS, and Utsav Shah, Co-event Manager of BCAS, were present at the launch event organized at Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari East, on August 4.

What is Miyawaki?

The Miyawaki method is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Dr. Akira Miyawaki to create dense, fast-growing forests. The method involves planting native tree species close together, mimicking the natural process of forest regeneration. This technique leads to the development of a self-sustaining forest ecosystem in a short period, typically within 20 to 30 years, compared to the 200 to 300 years it takes for a natural forest to mature. The Miyawaki method has been adopted worldwide.