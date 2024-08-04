Mumbai Rains: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Says Flights May Be Affected Due To Torrential Downpour In City

Indigo flight | File Photo

In a major development, low-cost airline Indigo has issued an advisory to flyers in Mumbai amid the torrential downpour in the island city.

#6ETravelAdvisory: #Mumbai is experiencing continuous rainfall, which may impact flight schedules and cause waterlogging and traffic congestion. Please keep a close watch on your flight status and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Thank you for your understanding. https://t.co/72xGG1UCcB — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2024

In the advisory published on their official X account, the airline said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: #Mumbai is experiencing continuous rainfall, which may impact flight schedules and cause waterlogging and traffic congestion."

The advisory further added, "Please keep a close watch on your flight status and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Thank you for your understanding."

The city of Mumbai has been facing extensive rainfall over the past few weeks, and the extended monsoon activity has resulted in major logistical services in the city being hit.

IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai today. Heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places: IMD Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2024

🗓️ ४ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार तसेच काही ठिकाणी अतिमुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. त्यासोबतच दिवसभरात काही कालावधीसाठी ताशी ४५-५५ ते ६० किमी या वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊भरती:

🌝 दुपारी १२:२३ वाजता - ४.३५ मीटर

🌝 रात्री- ००:१५ वाजता… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2024

The city and its surrounding areas, including the rapidly expanding Mumbai Metropolitan Region or MMR have received persistent rains over the past few weeks. In addition, the Indian Met Department also issued an Orange Alert warning for the city.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/4Dd5novs9Z — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2024

At the time of writing, no other airline has yet to issue any guidelines.

As for the Mumbai International Airport, no new important update has been shared on their social media handles.

(This is breaking news. More to follow shortly)