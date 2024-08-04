Mumbai Rains: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Says Flights May Be Affected Due To Torrential Downpour In City

In a major development, low-cost airline Indigo has issued an advisory to flyers in Mumbai amid the torrential downpour in the island city.
In the advisory published on their official X account, the airline said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: #Mumbai is experiencing continuous rainfall, which may impact flight schedules and cause waterlogging and traffic congestion."
The advisory further added, "Please keep a close watch on your flight status and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Thank you for your understanding."
The city of Mumbai has been facing extensive rainfall over the past few weeks, and the extended monsoon activity has resulted in major logistical services in the city being hit.
The city and its surrounding areas, including the rapidly expanding Mumbai Metropolitan Region or MMR have received persistent rains over the past few weeks. In addition, the Indian Met Department also issued an Orange Alert warning for the city.
At the time of writing, no other airline has yet to issue any guidelines.
As for the Mumbai International Airport, no new important update has been shared on their social media handles.
(This is breaking news. More to follow shortly)