Mumbai-based aspiring model raped, blackmailed with obscene pics by Ranchi man; case filed at Versova police station

Jharkhand modelling aspirant alleges harassment, blackmail against grooming institute owner

A modelling aspirant from Bihar has alleged that the owner of a Ranchi grooming institute harassed her and blackmailed her. She had initially moved to Ranchi and when the harassment was unbearable, she moved to Mumbai. However, the accused continued to harass her following which she filed a complaint with Versova Police, stated reports.

The accused was identified as Tanveer Khan; he had befriended her and later began to pressurise her into marrying him and changing her religion to Islam, she stated in her complaint citing love jihad.

A report by news agency ANI stated that the woman, resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, had come for modelling workshop to Jharkhand capital Ranchi and she came in contact with him there. She alleged that he has raped her, harassed her and blackmailed her since 2021. She said the accused had also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone.

False Identity and Exploitation

According to the woman's complaint, she was befriended by Tanveer Khan, who introduced himself as Yash at the Ranchi grooming institute. However, she later discovered that his real name was Tanveer. During Holi celebrations, the victim alleged that Khan intoxicated her and took compromising photos of her. Subsequently, he resorted to blackmail and physical abuse, while also pressuring her to convert her religion and marry him. Fearing for her safety, she filed a complaint with the police.

Attempts to Force Conversion and Withdraw Complaint

Tanveer Khan admitted his wrongdoing and attempted to coerce the victim into withdrawing her complaint. In an affidavit submitted to the court, he acknowledged harassing her but claimed that his intention was never to cause harm. He confessed to using these tactics to ensure they could continue their relationship. Additionally, he promised not to engage in such behaviour in the future. However, he continued his troubling actions despite his statement.

Seeking Protection and Legal Intervention

The victim shared a video on her Twitter handle, appealing for security to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

They have transferred the case from Mumbai to Ranchi for further proceedings. However, no substantial action has been taken thus far.

Case transferred to Ranchi Police

According to ANI report, the Versova Police had booked Khan under sections 376(2)(N), 328,506,504,323 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. The officials were quoted saying that the case has now been transferred to Ranchi Police.

With ANI inputs