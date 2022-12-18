e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai | Bar raid: 27 held, 13 women rescued

Mumbai | Bar raid: 27 held, 13 women rescued

A total of 27 people, including bar employees, were arrested and 13 women rescued after a raid in Jarimari area, Dahisar East.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 03:54 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: A total of 27 people, including bar employees, were arrested and 13 women rescued after a raid in Jarimari area, Dahisar East. The action was taken after receiving a tip-off that obscene dances were underway at the Jayprit bar and only known patrons were being given entry. A laptop, speaker and Rs65,000 cash were among other items seized. “A case has been registered with the Dahisar police station for wrongful confinement and other offences,” said an official.

Read Also
Mumbai: Four days after transfer, IPS Amitabh Gupta appointed additional DGP (prisons)
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: No bail for two accused in Nalasopara arms haul case

Mumbai: No bail for two accused in Nalasopara arms haul case

Mumbai| Son’s responsibility to maintain 98-yr-old mother: Court

Mumbai| Son’s responsibility to maintain 98-yr-old mother: Court

Mumbai | J&K bank scam: Court rejects bail of city industrialist

Mumbai | J&K bank scam: Court rejects bail of city industrialist

Mumbai: Court denies bail to sea link mishap accused

Mumbai: Court denies bail to sea link mishap accused

Mumbai: PT teacher gets 5-yr jail for sex assault on KG student

Mumbai: PT teacher gets 5-yr jail for sex assault on KG student