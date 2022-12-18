Mumbai | Bar raid: 27 held, 13 women rescued

Representational Image

Mumbai: A total of 27 people, including bar employees, were arrested and 13 women rescued after a raid in Jarimari area, Dahisar East. The action was taken after receiving a tip-off that obscene dances were underway at the Jayprit bar and only known patrons were being given entry. A laptop, speaker and Rs65,000 cash were among other items seized. “A case has been registered with the Dahisar police station for wrongful confinement and other offences,” said an official.