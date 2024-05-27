Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor | Representational photo

Mumbai: The Powai police have booked two staffers of a Powai bar for allegedly serving alcohol to a 16-year-old. The duo was identified as manager Techbahadur Iyer, 47, and waiter Vikas Rana, 30, who work at the Lotus Bar and Restaurant located in front of L&T gate no 6, Sakivihar Road.

According to the case filed on May 26, the police were conducting 'Operation All Out' – crackdown on illegal establishments and anti-social elements – on May 25. During the action, the cops received a tip-off about the alleged criminal act at Lotus Bar.

At 11.30pm, the police raided the establishment and found that the staff was serving alcohol to the teen. Accordingly, they seized the liquor bottle and issued a notice to the duo accused. A case has been filed against them under section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which pertains to providing liquor to a child.