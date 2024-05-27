 Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor

Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor

The Powai police have booked two staffers of a Powai bar for allegedly serving alcohol to a 16-year-old. The duo was identified as manager Techbahadur Iyer, 47, and waiter Vikas Rana, 30, who work at the Lotus Bar and Restaurant located in front of L&T gate no 6, Sakivihar Road.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor | Representational photo

Mumbai: The Powai police have booked two staffers of a Powai bar for allegedly serving alcohol to a 16-year-old. The duo was identified as manager Techbahadur Iyer, 47, and waiter Vikas Rana, 30, who work at the Lotus Bar and Restaurant located in front of L&T gate no 6, Sakivihar Road.

According to the case filed on May 26, the police were conducting 'Operation All Out' – crackdown on illegal establishments and anti-social elements – on May 25. During the action, the cops received a tip-off about the alleged criminal act at Lotus Bar.

Read Also
Kalyan Viral Video: Minor Drives Father's BMW On Busy Road With Youth Perched On Bonnet; 2 Booked
article-image

At 11.30pm, the police raided the establishment and found that the staff was serving alcohol to the teen. Accordingly, they seized the liquor bottle and issued a notice to the duo accused. A case has been filed against them under section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which pertains to providing liquor to a child.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Car Crash: No Pressure On Police, Says Ajit Pawar

Pune Porsche Car Crash: No Pressure On Police, Says Ajit Pawar

Dombivli Chemical Blast: Factory Owner Arrested, Probe On To Identify Cause Of Blasts By Crime...

Dombivli Chemical Blast: Factory Owner Arrested, Probe On To Identify Cause Of Blasts By Crime...

394-Meter-Long ADIT Excavated In Navi Mumbai For Bullet Train Project

394-Meter-Long ADIT Excavated In Navi Mumbai For Bullet Train Project

Maharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued

Maharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued

Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor

Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor