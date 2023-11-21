Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Evades Deportation, Flees Kalachowki Police Station Through Bathroom Window

Representational photo |

A Bangladeshi national, who was placed at the Kalachowki police station as per the court’s restriction order – allegedly fled under the police’s nose – by jumping from the bathroom.

The accused, identified as Anwar Shaikh, 29, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Kalachowki police unit in 2022. Upon being produced at the Esplanade Court (Killa Court), the court remanded him to judicial custody for 10 months with a fine of ₹500. Given his end of punishment, the court ordered to initiate the process of deporting the accused back to his home country – Bangladesh.

On November 1, Shaikh was handed over to the Kalachowki’s ATS unit. According to Vishal Bharaskar, a constable placed at the ATS, on Monday morning, at around 6:40 Shaikh said he needed to go to the bathroom. Per protocol, Bharaskar kept an eye on Shaikh, waiting outside the bathroom. Later at 7, Shaikh requested to shower and wash a pile of clothes. So, Bharaskar accompanied him again till the entry of the bathroom. Looking at the quantity of his unwashed clothes, Bharaskar stepped away from the bathroom, to a room attached – for making a quick call, he said, but when he made his way back, Shaikh was nowhere to be found. The police officer noticed that Shaikh took out the window glass and jumped outside.

Bharaskar informed the police van and alerted all patrolling squads. The squads looked at all places including the Kalachowki police station vicinity, Cotton Green, Sewri railway stations, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – including the CCTV camera footage in these areas – but Shaikh was nowhere to be found. A special team has been formed to trace and nab Shaikh.