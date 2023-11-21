Mumbai Crime: Police Arrest 3 People In Plot To Sell 3-Year-Old Boy For ₹2 Lakh

Representational photo

A complainant, residing in Sewree Koliwada, visited Wadala police station on Monday with a complaint that her 3-year-old son was missing. She informed the police that her son, Kamlesh, had disappeared while playing in the open field in front of their house between 12:30 pm and 2:50 pm.

DCP Sanjay Latkar stated that the complainant, Suman Chaurasia (27), reported to the police that her son was missing. Wadala police initiated an investigation and apprehended the female accused Sanika Waghmare (19), Pawan Pokharkar alias Pavya (20), and Sarthak Rajendra Bombale.

DCP Latkar explained that the female accused, Waghmare, had kidnapped the 3-year-old boy at the behest of Pavya. Pavya had intended to pay Rs 2 lakh to Waghmare in exchange for kidnapping the boy.

Police mentioned that after registering the FIR, they reviewed all the CCTV footage in the area, which showed Waghmare taking the boy.

During the investigation, two individuals named Shakeel Shaikh (19) and Sainath Kamble (24) brought the boy to the police station, stating that Sanika Waghmare had given them the boy near Wadala station. They informed the police that Waghmare, while handing over the boy, claimed that the child was missing and should be taken to the police station. Both individuals were acquainted with Waghmare.

When contacted on her mobile phone, Waghmare admitted to kidnapping the child at Pavya's request. She stated that she had gone to Kalyan with Pavya to sell the boy for Rs 2 lakh.

Waghmare informed the police that she had kidnapped the child as per Pavya's instructions. Pavya was planning to hand over the boy to Sarthak Rajendra Bombale.

An officer revealed that when Waghmare and Pavya reached Kalyan with the boy, Bombale told them he would provide the Rs 2 lakh later. As the money was not received immediately, Waghmare decided not to hand over the boy and returned.

The police officer mentioned that Bombale had informed Pavya that he wanted a boy between 2 to 10 years and was willing to pay two lakhs for it. Pavya shared this information with Waghmare, leading to the plan to kidnap the boy. Waghmare lived in the neighborhood of the kidnapped boy.

Police are investigating the motive behind Bombale's desire for the boy.

Wadala police have filed a case against the three under sections 363, 370, 511, 34 of the IPC and Juvenile Act, and all three have been arrested.