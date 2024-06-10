Mumbai: Bandra Residents Suffer From Vomiting, Loose Motions After Receiving Contaminated Water

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Housing societies in Kala Nagar (H-East) have been receiving contaminated water for over a week and residents have reported health complications. After several complaints, a BMC medical officer visited a section of houses and enquired about the health of residents. Notably, three weeks ago, a few housing societies in the H-West ward had received contaminated water and consequently faced a health scare.

The areas in Bandra East that are now complaining about murky drinking water are Sahitya Sahwas, Patrakar Society, and nearby housing societies in Kala Nagar. Residents said it has been over two weeks since they started getting yellow-coloured water. Some of them that the Free Press Journal spoke to reported vomiting and diarrhoea.

Prachi Singh, a resident of the area, said, “We have been receiving yellowish, muddy water for two weeks and it was worse last week. A lot of people in the area are consequently falling ill, including many pregnant women and kids.”

Residents who met the BMC medical officer, Dr Tejal Bhakare, said he recommended using boiled water and to consult a doctor if the problem worsens. The Free Press Journal contacted Dr Bhakare but she was not available for a comment.

In mid-May, residents from Kantwadi Road, Convent Road, Perry Cross Road and Saint Cyril Road near Pali Hill in Bandra West had faced similar issues. After suspecting the quality of potable water, they decided to get it tested, with reports revealing the presence of coliform bacteria.

Some residents suspected that ongoing construction or errors at construction sites may have damaged the pipeline, leading to contamination. The incident particularly concerned the seven-storey Dharamjyot-2 building on New Kantwadi Road, where at least 10 houses had received contaminated water. The main symptom residents faced then was abdominal pain.

Former corporator of H-West ward (101), Asif Ahmed Zakaria, representing the Congress, had then confirmed that many areas in Bandra West had faced the problem, which was suspected to have arisen from roadwork. Residents reported that despite lodging complaints with ward officials the issue was not prioritised owing to election duties.

With no solution forthcoming, the residents felt that it has become their responsibility to replace their water inlet valves with T valves, drain out the first 10 minutes of water from the BMC supply outlet, and then fill their underground tanks. The estimates they received for this work ranged from Rs 28,500 to Rs 35,000.