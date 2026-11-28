Mumbai: Bandra Residents Protest Metro Line 11 Site Office On Plot Reserved For Recreational Ground; Demand Long-Promised Open Space (Representational image) | Canva

Mumbai: A plot designated as a recreational ground in Mumbai's Development Plan 2034 is being used to set up a site office for Metro Line 11, leading residents of Bandra (East) to plan a protest against the allotment and demand that the land be restored for public use.

Construction work is already underway on the 3,500-square-metre plot near Guru Nanak Hospital. Six pits, each around four feet deep, have been dug for the foundation of the proposed site office, which will accommodate cabins for 15 department heads of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), as reported by Hindustan Times. Parking space has also been planned on the premises.

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The plot, located near the junction of Jagat Vidya Marg and Madhusudan Kalelkar Marg, is under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai suburban district collector. Although designated as a recreational ground (RG) in the city's Development Plan 2034, it has remained unavailable to residents for years.

Land Used As Metro Line 3 Office For 11 Years Previously

The land was reportedly used as the site office for Metro Line 3 for 11 years. After the structure was dismantled a few months ago, residents hoped the plot would finally be developed into the garden or playground promised under the Development Plan. However, on September 1, the collector allotted it to MMRCL for five years for the Metro Line 11 site office and related activities.

Residents are now preparing to assemble at the plot on Sunday to oppose the decision. The Madhusudan Kalelkar Marg Advanced Locality Management (MK Marg ALM), which represents 16 housing societies and around 5,000 residents, along with other local residents, has written to the suburban district collector seeking restoration of the land to its designated recreational use.

The residents have also approached Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, arguing that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is responsible for developing and maintaining recreational grounds and other open spaces marked in the Development Plan. However, they said they have not received a response from Bhide, who also serves as the managing director of MMRCL.

Residents Question 5-Year Allotment

MK Marg ALM joint secretary Parag Risbud said the area should not lose out on a permanent public amenity for the sake of a temporary project office. “A metro office is a temporary structure but a public garden lasts across generations. The authorities shouldn't sacrifice our neighbourhood's future for a temporary project office,” he said as quoted by HT, questioning why another location could not have been identified for the Metro Line 11 facility.

Arvind Sawant, former senior police inspector with the Mumbai Crime Branch and chairperson of Renuka Cooperative Housing Society, said residents had already waited more than a decade for the promised open space. “Why should this deprivation continue for another five years? This is just not acceptable!” he said.

BMC Says Land Belongs To Collector

The BMC's H-East ward gardens department had written to the civic Development Plan department on August 2, asking it to take possession of the plot. However, a senior official from the DP department stated that the civic body had limited authority over the land because it belongs to the collector, as per the report.

The official said the collector has the authority to decide how the plot can be used and pointed to similar precedents. Neither Bhide nor Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar has publicly explained the decision so far.

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