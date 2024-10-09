Mumbai: Bandra Residents Express Discontent Over Beautification Of Bandstand Fort Garden Amid Extensive Concretisation And Loss Of Green Space

Bandra Bandstand fort garden after revamp | File Photo

Mumbai: The local residents of Bandra have expressed dismay over the recent beautification work at Bandra Bandstand Fort Garden, which reopened to the public on Monday. They have voiced concerns over changes to the Fort area, particularly the cutting down of trees and the replacement of grass with paved cement and concrete in the adjacent garden. Residents lament that the green space has been largely replaced with extensive concrete, resulting in a loss of charm and aesthetics.

The popular tourist spot at Bandra Bandstand was closed for repairs two years ago, with an estimated cost of nearly 18 crores for the garden and fort areas. It has recently reopened to the public, but residents are dissatisfied, complaining about the extensive concretization in the garden under the guise of a revamp.



Bandra resident Vidyadhar Date expressed his frustration in a social media post, stating, "The old fort walls have been plastered over and painted a cream color. It has been altered beyond recognition, except for parts of the outer wall that remain intact. It was such a cool, pleasant, shaded place; now it is utterly hot, a monument to the cement concrete and construction lobby."

Currently, the garden's timings are restricted to 4 to 6 PM. Vidyadhar Date raised concerns, stating, "There is reason to suspect that once the gates are closed in the evening, the area will be opened exclusively for residents of the adjoining luxury hotel or handed over to the wealthy for their private celebrations."



Former corporator from Bandra, Asif Zakaria, said, “The greenery has reduced and area now resemble more of a concrete structure. Earlier, there was a garden, open to the sky, and two huge lawns next to the amphitheatre, which residents would use for their walks. The lawn has been now replaced with the most expensive basalt stone.”

In his letter to Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani, Zakaria criticised the beautification project at Bandra Bandstand for lacking consultation with local citizens and urban planners. He pointed out that Rs. 5 crores spent on lighting would face maintenance issues due to sea corrosion. He warned that after spending crores of taxpayers' money, the garden might be handed over to a private entity, potentially imposing entry fees, which residents would oppose. He urged immediate measures to plant more trees and extend the garden's operating hours, as current concretization limits daytime use.

Benedict Soares from the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT) stated, “We were the caretakers of the garden for 18 years, from 1990 until it was taken over by the civic body. During the beautification process, there was no consultation or discussion with local residents. We had planted trees and installed an electrical system for adequate lighting. Now that the BMC has taken over, they should ensure proper maintenance—it cannot be a shabby job."

An official denied claims of tree cutting, stating, "The amphitheater was in poor condition, which is why it has been redone in basalt. We also renovated the pathways, added greenery to the one-acre area behind the garden, and built proper steps to the mandir above.

"The fort has not been painted; instead, a mixture of lime plaster and brick powder has been used to strengthen the structure. This work is being carried out by the State Archaeology Department," said official. Meanwhile, Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward, did not respond to calls for comment.