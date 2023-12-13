Mumbai: Bail Denied To Businessman Accused In ₹149 Crore Money Laundering Case; Court Cites Misuse Of Private Hospitalisation Privilege

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: Observing that there are several instances wherein accused businessmen have misused the liberty that comes with private hospitalisation, the special PMLA court rejected the interim bail plea of businessman Manoharlal Agicha, 79. Accused in Rs149 crore money laundering case, the septuagenarian had also sought treatment in a private hospital, citing gallstones and enlarged prostate. While rejecting his plea, the court permitted him to get treated at the JJ Hospital.

Opposing Agicha's application, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that he is not suffering from any life-threatening diseases to get an interim bail on medical grounds. It was also pointed out that Agicha was immediately taken to JJ when he complained of medical problems. He was hospitalised and discharged noting his health satisfactory, highlighting the central agency.

After hearing both the sides, judge MG Deshpande observed that the medical issues suffered by Agicha are not life-threatening and can be operated at JJ.

“Experience is that accused who are granted private hospitalisation had misused the said liberty and went to any extent which prevailed upon the court to direct them to be brought in jail. It can not be ignored that this accused (Agicha) was absconding and keeping himself away from the ED investigation,” the court remarked.

When he did as such, he was 79-year-old, therefore, his age will not come to his help for grant of any interim bail or directing private hospitalisation, said the judge. “In my opinion, whatever illnesses the applicant has been suffering were treated properly by the JJ Hospital. Both illnesses (from which Agicha suffers) are very common and can be treated in a reputed JJ Hospital,” the judge added.