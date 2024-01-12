Mumbai: Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital Introduces Specialized Clinic For Early Diagnosis Of Coagulation Disorders In Children

Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel |

Aiming for early diagnosis of rising coagulation disorders like hemostasis and thrombosis among kids, the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children have started a first-of-its-kind clinic to fill a “critical gap” in specialised care for such patients. NGO Hameed Foundation have also extended a helping hand for the lifesaving endeavour.

Details of the clinic

The highlight of the clinic is that it's tailored to the unique needs of each child. According to doctors, factors such as malnutrition, infectious diseases and genetic predisposition have led to a surge of hemostasis and thrombosis in children. “The lack of awareness about these disorders among parents and caregivers often results in missed opportunities for early intervention. The dedicated clinic has been started to improve outcomes for children affected by such disorders across the country,” said Wadia Hospital CEO Dr Minnie Bodhanwala.

Scope of services of clinic

The clinic will offer scope of services, including treatments for Haemophilia A and B, Von Willebrand disease, rare inherited bleeding disorders like afibrinogenemia, factor 13 deficiency, among others. “Facilities will be provided for factor replacement, prophylaxis and comprehensive care involving a team of expert paediatric hematologists, orthopedic surgeons, nutritionists, physiotherapists, geneticists and social support. All this under one roof will improve the quality of life of children,” said Dr Bodhanwala.