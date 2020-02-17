Mumbai Bagh delegation meets top NCP leaders

Mumbai: A group of sex workers from Mumbai visited Morland Road on Monday to show solidarity to the women protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The protest, which started from January 26, entered the twenty second day on Monday. Hundreds of women have taken to the streets of Morland Road in Nagpada, dubbed as 'Shaheen Bagh' to urge Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to pass a resolution on the floor of the legislature against the implementation of CAA.

Meanwhile, a delegation of women activists and protestors of the Mumbai Baugh met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar along with NCP MP Supriya Sule, and state minister Jitendra Ahwad.

In the hour-long meeting, the women asked the leaders of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to stall the implementation of the contentious acts. This comes days after CM Thackeray stated that Maharashtra government will be rolling out NPR from May 1. However, the NCP leaders assured the women that they will share their concerns with the CM and discuss the issue with him in a meeting.