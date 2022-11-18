Mumbai: Awhad demands apology from Team 'Har Har Mahadev' for distortion of history

Jitendra Awhad (left) and screenrab from the video of his altercation with audience (right) | FPJ

Mumbai: Days after Baji Prabhu descendants took several objections and warned of legal action against the cast of 'Har Har Mahadev', the NCP leader and former minister Mr Jitendra Awhad on Friday said that he feels great joy and happiness for exposing distortion of history and speaking about it.

Mr Awhad, who was arrested and released on bail for staging a protest and stalling the screening of Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev,' noted, ‘’I feel great joy and happiness that I have brought this truth out, spoken about it. I have no regret or regret that the police registered false cases against me due to political pressure. Unfortunately, it is sad that the police are involved in this. I am of the clear opinion that those who supported this film are Maharashtra’s traitors and should apologise to Maharashtra.’’

Awhad alleges false case against him

Mr Awhad was reacting after Baji Prabhu’s descendants said Baji Prabhu was seen talking to Maharaj in the Areture language and they considered it a part of distorted history.

‘’The person, who registered the crime, clearly said that Jitendra Awad has no fault in this. He did nothing to me, in fact he brought me out. But still the police dragged me along and registered a false case against me and arrested me and kept me in lockup for a day,’’ claimed Mr Awhad.

‘’The objections raised by me about distortion of history were substantiated by Baji Prabhu’s descendants. They clearly stated that the events in this film have no historical context. It is all fiction and hurts their feelings and distorts history,’’ said Mr Awhad.

‘’The truth has come out after the descendants of Baji Prabhu Deshpande revealed their stand. The producers, directors and their supporters of this film should apologize to Maharashtra for distorting the history of Maharashtra,’’ he demanded.

‘’People threw this film out of Maharashtra by themselves. Even a dog is not ready to watch this movie. But, unfortunately, the film has been released in different languages. Through those languages, this different history will go to different states. People of Maharashtra should also think about how to stop it,’’ he said.