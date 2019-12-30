Mumbai: Auto rickshaws fleece customers in Mira Road

Bhayandar: To prevent tampering and overcharging of passengers, the state government had mandated replacement of the age-old mechanical meters with electronic ones in auto rickshaws.

However, it has come to light that a large number of rogue auto drivers have fitted masked buttons (pulse generator) near the steering handle that accelerates the speed of electronic meters and in turn hike the fares, to fleece extra bucks from passengers in Mira-Bhayandar.

Thanks to the blind eye turned by the local traffic police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities, hundreds of rickshaws in the twin-city are plying with rigged electronic meters that run approximately 25 per cent faster than the specific number of pulse feed generated for a set distance, with the help of an external source of feed.

“The rigged meter issue pertains to RTO, which is empowered to take action against the erring auto drivers. However, we will soon inform our RTO counterparts with necessary inputs,” said senior police inspector (traffic) Anil Pawar.

On the other hand, RTO officials claimed that surprise drives to examine meters were being undertaken at regular intervals. But they termed a space crunch to park the impounded auto rickshaws as the reason behind their helplessness to launch an intensified crackdown.

RTO authorities have requested the local civic administration to provide a spacious ground to park the seized vehicles.

Though around 5,500 auto rickshaws have been issued valid permits, out of the additional 2,000 illegally plying autos, most are believed to be involved in the rigged meter scam. Moreover, hundreds of autos have crossed their authorised lifespan of 16 years but continue to operate with impunity.