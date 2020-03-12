Mumbai: Auto rickshaw happy hours, slashing fare prices by 15 per cent between 12 pm and 4 pm

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved implementation of "happy hours" for auto rickshaws, slashing the fare prices by 15 per cent between 12 pm and 4 pm as recommended by the Khatua panel, a government resolution states.

It has, however, rejected the four-member panel's similar recommendation for local "kaali-peeli" cabs and app-based taxis. The decision has annoyed auto rickshaw unions and Shashank Rao, the leader of the Mumbai Auto-rickshaw Men's Union said they would oppose the happy hour discount.