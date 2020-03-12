Mumbai: Auto rickshaw happy hours, slashing fare prices by 15 per cent between 12 pm and 4 pm

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved implementation of "happy hours" for auto rickshaws, slashing the fare prices by 15 per cent between 12 pm and 4 pm as recommended by the Khatua panel, a government resolution states.
It has, however, rejected the four-member panel's similar recommendation for local "kaali-peeli" cabs and app-based taxis. The decision has annoyed auto rickshaw unions and Shashank Rao, the leader of the Mumbai Auto-rickshaw Men's Union said they would oppose the happy hour discount.
Maharashtra Rickshaw Chalak Sena's chief Rajendra Desai said no driver or union will accept the move. "If needed, we will form an action committee of all the unions to fight this decision," he said. When contacted, officials of the state transport department were unavailable
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)