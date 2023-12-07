Mumbai: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Gold Theft; Kurar Police Recovers Passenger's Bag With 12 Tolas Worth ₹6 Lakhs | Representational Image

The Kurar police have apprehended an individual, Shivprasad Yadav (41), an auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly stealing a bag containing 12 tolas of gold worth Rs. 6 lakhs. The bag belonged to a passenger who had traveled in his auto. The police seized all gold ornaments and his auto.

Details of theft

According to the police, on November 11, at 6 p.m., Sonal Bhosale (40), hired an auto-rickshaw from Sanjay Gandhi National Park to Laxmi Nagar, Malad East. It was raining, and she had two small children with her. Upon reaching Laxmi Nagar, unable to manage the two children in the rain, she got out of the auto. The auto driver promptly drove away, and she realized her bag, containing 12 tolas of gold worth Rs. 6 lakhs, was left behind. She did not see the auto's number.

Despite waiting for two days, hoping the auto driver would return her bag, he did not. Eventually, she filed a case at Kurar police station under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gold recovered by police

The Kurar police launched a search operation and, with the assistance of technical support and informers, apprehended the auto driver at Kandivali Railway Station. The police found in his possession a Mangalsutra worth Rs.2.70 lakhs, two gold bangles worth Rs.2.40 lakhs, a gold necklace worth Rs.90,000, earrings worth Rs.500, and a saree worth Rs.1000.

The accused, Shivprasad Yadav, is from Bihar and currently resides in Kandivali West.

Senior Police Inspector, Kurar Police Station, Shashikant Jagdale, commented, "The auto driver's intention was to steal the gold; otherwise, he would have definitely returned it to the woman."