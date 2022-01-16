Mumbai: Auto driver killed at JVLR after truck tips over

In a road accident, an autorickshaw driver was killed on Saturday evening after a dumper truck carrying sand fell on the three-wheeler, crushing its driver. The incident occurred on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), wherein a few motorcycles were also damaged in the crash. Meanwhile, the MIDC Police in Andheri (E) has nabbed the truck driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near Durga Nagar in JVLR, wherein the truck was driving at full speed. While driving rashly and was taking a turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck tipped over. The autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction was right next to the dumper truck carrying sand and was crushed under the heavy vehicle.

The locals and other motorists immediately rushed to help the auto driver, but the three-wheeler was covered in sand. One of the bystanders called the police control room and the MIDC Police rushed to the spot. Subsequently, a crane and a JCB excavator were used to move the dumper truck and rescue the injured driver, Sudhir Dange.

The injured driver, Dange, was immediately rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, soon after the accident, the truck driver panicked and fled from the spot, but was, however, nabbed through the RTO records. Police arrested him and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (section 304A) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

