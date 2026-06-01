Mumbai Attack Plot Suspected After Garib Nagar Demolition; Digital Evidence Examined For Links To Pakistan-Based Handlers | X / WesternRly

Mumbai: Investigating agencies suspect that a conspiracy to carry out an attack in Mumbai may have been linked to the antiencroachment drive at Garib Nagar, where illegal structures, including a place of worship built on railway land, were demolished.

The suspicion follows the arrest of eight persons by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday. Sources said three of the arrested accused are from Mumbai and nearby areas.

According to investigators, intelligence inputs indicate that some radical elements became active after the demolition drive. Digital evidence recovered during the probe suggests that the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the Garib Nagar locality and gathered information about security arrangements and police deployment in the area.

Officials are examining whether the surveillance activity was part of preparations for a possible attack. Mobile phones seized from the accused reportedly contain photographs and videos of Garib Nagar, including visuals of security deployments and crowded public places.

Investigators are also probing whether reconnaissance was carried out at the vegetable market and bridge area outside Dadar railway station.

The probe has further revealed alleged communication between some suspects and Pakistan-based handlers. Voice notes, chats and other digital material recovered during the investigation are being examined by forensic experts.

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Sources said investigators have also come across references to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, Yawar Khan and alleged underworld links. Efforts are underway to identify and trace other suspects connected to the case.

Meanwhile, teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell continued search operations in Mumbai and Mira Road on Sunday. Officials said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and all evidence and digital material are being thoroughly verified.