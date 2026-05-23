Western Railway Begins Concrete And Fencing Work At Garib Nagar After Demolition Of Over 500 Illegal Structures In Bandra East |

Mumbai: In a major step following the demolition of illegal structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, Western Railway has started concrete and fencing work on the northern side of the cleared land even as debris removal continues across the area. The administration said the work is being carried out simultaneously in phases to secure the railway land and prevent fresh encroachments after one of the biggest anti-encroachment drives in recent years.

Heavy Machinery Remains Deployed

The five-day-long demolition operation concluded on Saturday with authorities claiming that more than 500 illegal structures were removed from railway land near Bandra Terminus. While the large-scale demolition work was completed by Friday, railway officials said the focus has now shifted to clearing the massive debris, securing the land, and beginning permanent protection measures.

Heavy machinery, dumpers, labourers, railway officials, RPF personnel, Mumbai Police and civic staff continued to remain deployed in the area on Saturday. Visuals from the site showed cement-related work and installation activity beginning along the northern stretch of the cleared land. Officials said the concrete work will continue gradually as more debris is removed from different pockets of Garib Nagar.

Iron Mesh Fencing Planned

“The debris clearance and protection work are happening together in phases. The aim is to ensure that the land is secured immediately after demolition so that there is no fresh encroachment,” an official associated with the operation said.

Railway authorities have already started erecting cement pillars in some sections and are preparing to install iron mesh fencing around the land. Officials said the move is part of a long-term plan to protect railway property and create space for future railway infrastructure and yard development projects in the Bandra area.

During the drive, around 100 structures eligible for rehabilitation were retained. However, additional illegal floors constructed above some eligible homes were demolished separately. In sensitive locations, authorities avoided using heavy machines and carried out parts of the operation manually to prevent damage to rehabilitation-eligible structures.

Western Railway officials indicated that similar anti-encroachment operations could be carried out at other locations where railway land has been illegally occupied. Authorities also stated that despite the scale of the operation, no major untoward incident was reported during the five-day exercise.

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