Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Nibe Group's Defence Manufacturing Complex In Shirdi, Calls It Golden Chapter In Self-Reliance Journey |

Shirdi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Nibe Group’s landmark Defence Manufacturing Complex and Artillery Shell Production Project in Shirdi, describing the development as a “golden chapter” in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Future Wars Need Technology

The inauguration ceremony, held in Shirdi, was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, senior military officials and industrialists, besides more than 2,000 attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said future wars would not be decided merely by the number of soldiers, but by technological superiority, advanced ammunition and precision weapon systems.

Largest Private Artillery Shell Facility

“The biggest difference in future wars will depend not on the number of troops a country has, but on its capability and advanced ammunition. We witnessed this in the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. India too demonstrated this strength during Operation Sindoor,” Singh said.

He said India, which was once considered among the world’s largest arms importers, was steadily transforming into a major defence exporter.

Singh Praises Private Sector

“India will become the world’s largest exporter of defence products in the next 20 to 25 years. No one can stop this journey. Today, from artillery shells to satellites, a historic chapter is being written in India’s defence and self-reliance movement,” he said.

The Defence Minister also inaugurated the country’s largest private-sector artillery shell manufacturing facility, which has the capacity to produce nearly five lakh artillery shell hardware units annually.

Maharashtra Already Number One

Apart from the artillery shell production unit, the foundation stone for missile systems connected to universal rocket launchers was also laid during the event. Agreements relating to satellite-enabling technologies and defence-linked industrial collaborations were also announced.

Singh praised the private sector’s growing role in India’s defence ecosystem and said companies such as Nibe Group reflected India’s indigenous technological capabilities.

Bridging Strategic Missile Gap

“India does not lack talent. It only needs opportunities. Ganesh Nibe, the Ceo and MD of NIBE limited, received an opportunity and proved what Indian industry can achieve,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra’s proposed defence corridor covering Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Ahilyanagar was in the final stages of development.

CDS Warns of Future Battlefields

“I had requested our defence minister Rajnath Singh to establish four defence corridors in Maharashtra. Immediate positive steps were taken and the process is now in its final stages. Maharashtra is already number one in defence manufacturing and will move even further ahead,” Fadnavis said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” had transformed India’s defence sector from import dependence to export capability.

“The country which once imported almost all of its weapons is today exporting drones, missiles and defence systems. The dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat is becoming a reality,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Fadnavis claimed India’s indigenous defence technologies had demonstrated their effectiveness.

“India did not allow a single hostile drone to attack Indian territory. Pakistan was brought to its knees. Today India possesses technologies which were once available only with a few developed nations,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted Nibe Group’s technological achievements, stating that the company had helped bridge a strategic missile-range gap between 150 km and 700 km through indigenous systems.

“The shells and explosives manufactured in Shirdi will be capable of supporting long-duration war situations. Guided drones, missiles and several advanced ammunition systems are being produced here,” he said.

He further revealed that the company had signed export-related agreements and collaborations, including projects linked to seaplane innovation and satellite communication systems.

As said by the CM, the Nibe project involves investments of nearly Rs 5,000 crore and is expected to generate employment for around 4,000 people.

Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Anil Chauhan, while addressing the gathering, said India’s defence preparedness was no longer limited to the armed forces alone but had become a “whole-of-nation approach”.

“Modern warfare can no longer rely solely on manpower or conventional weapons. Artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber systems, drones, autonomous platforms, space technologies, precision strike weapons and information dominance are defining the future battlefield,” Chauhan said.

He warned that future battlefields would extend beyond geographical territories into cyberspace, data ecosystems and information networks.

“The countries that innovate, manufacture and adapt technologies rapidly will gain strategic advantage,” he said.

Calling the Shirdi facility a blend of “faith and future”, Chauhan said the temple town, known globally for spirituality, would now also emerge as a hub of defence manufacturing, industrial growth and technological innovation.

He noted that India’s domestic defence production had reached approximately Rs 1.27 lakh crore while defence exports had crossed Rs 38,000 crore, with Indian defence products now reaching multiple countries.

Nibe Group Chairman and Managing Director Ganesh Ramesh Nibe described the inauguration as a historic moment not only for the company but also for India’s self-reliance mission.

“India’s future growth as a global power will be significantly driven by advancements in defence technology, innovation and self-reliant manufacturing,” he said.

He added that the facility would strengthen national security while creating employment opportunities and inspiring young Indian engineers and innovators to contribute towards a technologically advanced India.

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