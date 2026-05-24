Disabled Man From Garib Nagar Says He Earned ₹20,000 Monthly By Begging, Left Homeless After Demolition | bhatakta_patrakar

Mumbai: An interview with a disabled man from Garib Nagar in Bandra East, where demolition action was recently carried out, has surfaced, highlighting the uncertain situation faced by some residents after the removal drive.

In the video shared by 'bhatakta_patrakar', the man says he had been living in the area for the past seven to eight years. When asked whether the house belonged to him, he said it was not his own house but a rented accommodation.

The man, who said he had come to Mumbai from Kolkata, claimed that he earns his livelihood by begging. When asked what he does for a living, he said, “I beg.” He further claimed that he earns around ₹700 to ₹800 per day by begging in the local market area.

During the conversation, he said he was paying ₹20,000 per month. When questioned further, he later said his rent was ₹6,000 and that four to five people were staying together in the rented space. His family, he said, is in Kolkata.

Following the demolition, the man said he does not know where he will go now. “Where will I sleep now? Where will I keep the money?” he is heard saying in the video, adding that the road had also been closed and that he had no place to stay.

The interview also shows the man saying that he had come to Mumbai to earn money. The interviewer, reacting to his claims, said that in Mumbai, even a beggar could earn around ₹20,000 per month.

The video has emerged after the demolition action at Garib Nagar, where several illegal structures were removed. Visuals and updates from the site had earlier shown debris being cleared after the demolition drive.

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