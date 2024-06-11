Mumbai: ATS Arrests 4 Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Documents To Get Indian Passport | | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for using forged documents to get Indian passports, agency officials said on Tuesday, adding that some of the illegal immigrants had also voted in the recent elections with the help of these passports.

According to the ATS, based on a tip-off, officers of the Juhu unit of the ATS recently arrested Riyaz Hussain Shaikh (33) (an electrician), Sultan Siddhiaue Shaikh (54) (a rickshaw driver), Ibrahim Shafiulla Shaikh (44) (a vegetable vendor), and Faruque Usmangani Shaikh (39), all originally from Noakhali district of Bangladesh.

"The accused, natives of Bangladesh, lived in different parts of the city. They had entered the country illegally several years ago, he said. Investigations revealed that the accused used forged documents stating they were residents of Surat, Gujarat, to obtain Indian passports from Gujarat," said an official.

The official added, "Apart from those arrested, it has come to light that five more persons had similarly obtained passports, and one of them travelled to Saudi Arabia for work, he said. The probe also revealed that some of the men voted in the recent elections with the help of these passports."

A case has been registered by the ATS against the quartet under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code. The official said the arrested accused have been remanded in police custody, and a probe is underway to find out if they were involved in terror-related activities.