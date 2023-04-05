Mumbai: ATM theft gang busted, 2 arrested for stealing from 21 banks across city (Watch video)

The MHB colony police in Mumbai have apprehended two individuals for stealing from a total of 21 bank Automated teller machines 9 (ATMs). The gang, which has committed theft from ATMs in various areas of Mumbai, belonged to Pratapgarh in Uttarpradesh. They were arrested from Kalwa in Thane. The arrested individuals have been identified as Dhirendrakumar Ramdev Pal (22) and Abhishek Ramajor Yadav (22). Both are residents of Kunda village, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Bank official had filed a complaint last month

The MHB police had registered an FIR on March 8 after an official of BCC bank, Borivali registered a complaint regarding attempted theft at their ATM. However, while investigating the crime, the police found out that the crimes were not limited to one theft and the accused were involved in total of 21 similar crimes across the financial capital.

After arresting the accused, the police released a statement narrating the series of events.

Duo tampered with ATM using screwdriver, pulled out cash dispenser

"Two unidentified individuals entered the Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank Ltd's ATM near Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West on March 5 and tampered with the machine using a screwdriver. They then waited outside the ATM room for some time, during which a bank customer came to withdraw money from the ATM. When the customer's money did not dispense from the machine, he left, and the two suspects returned to the machine later to try and steal from it. They pulled out the cash dispenser belt using their hands and a mobile torch, and checked to see if money had been dispensed. After that, they attempted to damage the ATM machine and fled the scene," the police statement said.

Accused conducted similar thefts across city

After MHBC Colony Police Station officers checked CCTV footages and conducted technical analysis, they came to conclusion that accused involved in the crime have conducted similar thefts in various locations like Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road and Nallasopara. After each theft, they fled to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

After continuous analysis of the accused's mobile phone, it was found that the accused were present in Jay Bhim Nagar, Kalwa, Thane district on 02/04/23. Based on this, the police officers identified the location and a raid was conducted. The accused's residence was found in a hut nearby. Police surrounded the hut from all four sides. An unsuccessful attempt was made by the accused to break through the hut and flee. Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody.

Locations where the accused committed theft:

On 08/02/2023, a total of 6 bank ATMs in Nalasopara On 23/02/2023, a total of 5 bank ATMs in Chembur On 05/03/2023, a total of 5 bank ATMs at MHB, Dahisar On 03/03/2023, a total of 5 bank ATMs in Dombivli

