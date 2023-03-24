Bhopal: Gang member held for ATM theft

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bajaria police have arrested one member of a gang for tampering with the shutters of numerous ATM machines and making off with the money, the police said on Thursday.

Bajaria police station in-charge, Anil Mourya said that the complainant, Mukesh Malviya is a private company employee. His company is entrusted with the responsibility of upkeep of ATM machines. Malviya approached the police on Wednesday, alleging that Rs 500 were stolen from an ATM in Purushottam Nagar by tampering with its shutter. Similar incidents had been reported from the area in the past too, after which the employees of his company began keeping an eye on the ATM.

The employees caught a man red-handed, who was tampering with the ATM on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Priyanshu Rai (18) is a native of Bihar, who told the police that other members of his gang are also involved in the crime.

What is ATM shutter tampering

Station in-charge Mourya said that people in a bid to make quick money from ATMs by tampering with its shutter first get a bank account opened and receive the ATM card. They then go to the ATM for cash withdrawal and enter the amount they wish to withdraw. As soon as cash comes out of the shutter, they close the shutter by means of a pin or a key and withdraw 80 per cent of the amount they had entered, while leaving the 20 per cent amount in the cash tray.

After the cash goes back into the ATM, the bank records display the transaction as a failure and the bank balance of the offender remains the same.