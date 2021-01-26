Mumbai: Assistant commissioner of textiles held in bribery case

An assistant commissioner of textiles was arrested on Monday here in Maharashtra in connection with a bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.



A PA to the commissioner of Textiles was already arrested on November 11 for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the owner of a private security agency, it said in a release.



The accused, including assistant commissioner Yogesh Bakre, had allegedly demanded the money to clear the pending bill of the complainant for providing services of security guards at a spinning mill which comes under the Department of Co-operative Marketing and Textile, it said.



A court remanded Bakre in police custody till January 27.