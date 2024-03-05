 Mumbai: Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar's Email ID Hacked, Probe Underway
The email to Governor Ramesh Bais allegedly contained directives regarding the conduct of certain legislators in the assembly, according to the police.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Mumbai: An unknown person recently hacked into Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar’s email ID and sent an email to the governor, police said on Tuesday.

Upon inquiry from the Governor's officer, Narwekar denied sending such communication which raised concerns about potential unauthorised use of his email.

The police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections of the IT Act and are investigating.

