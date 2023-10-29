Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar Heads To Delhi Ahead Of SC Hearing On MLA Disqualification Case

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar | ANI

Ahead of the hearing on the MLA disqualification case at the Supreme Court, where the court had directed the Speaker to submit the new schedule for the hearing of petitions pending before him by October 30, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Adv Rahul Narvekar, left for Delhi on Sunday.

Narvekar is expected to meet Advocate General Tushar Mehta.

Commenting on this visit, he said, "I am going to Delhi. This tour is pre-scheduled. That’s what I’m going for. I will also meet the Advocate General. I will make a decision after taking legal advice."

Meanwhile, notices have been sent to eight NCP MLAs. When asked a question about this, he responded. Narvekar said that this notice is part of the process after the disqualification petition is filed against the MLAs.

During a hearing on October 17 regarding the application filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding the delay in hearing the petitions by the Speaker, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the Speaker in strong words, asking him to furnish a revised schedule for the hearing of the 36 petitions. The Speaker had then clubbed the 36 petitions into six bunches and began hearing on October 26. While the arguments of the lawyers have not been concluded as yet, the next hearing is scheduled for November 2.

Meanwhile, it needs to be seen whether the Supreme Court accepts the revised schedule or takes a different view and moves ahead with hearing the petitions by itself, as was indicated during the last hearing.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)