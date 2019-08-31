Mumbai: Aspiring actress jumps to death

Mumbai: Pearl Punjabi, 25, an aspiring actress, committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of Kenwood society, where she lived with her mother, at Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), in the early hours of Friday.

Punjabi was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police said she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and used to get panic attacks and this time she was unable to control herself.

Oshiwara Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR); they found no suicide note at the spot. Punjabi had been trying to make it big in the Hindi film industry for a while but failed to make a mark.

She had suffered mental trauma after her father was murdered over 12 years ago. Since then she was undergoing psychiatric treatment at an Andheri hospital.

Punjabi often suffered panic attacks in which she would turn violent and harm herself. Moreover, she had attempted to commit suicide a few times in the recent years, but was saved in the nick of time.

Sources also claimed that Punjabi was a struggling actress and had barely managed to survive in the industry with small modelling assignments. Since Punjabi's mother was aware of her daughter's fragile mental health and suicidal nature, she would check on the double locks before she would retire to bed.

"On Thursday night, however, she forgot to lock the door and only put the latch. When Punjabi woke up around midnight and realised the door was not locked, she quietly opened the latch and went to their terrace, from where she jumped off, at nearly 1.15 am.

The watchman heard a loud thud, after which he went around the society to ascertain what had happened. The guard found Punjabi lying on the ground, in a pool of blood," said Kishor Gaike, the senior inspector of Oshiwara police station.

The watchman immediately alerted Punjabi's mother, who rushed her to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital at Andheri (W), where doctors declared her brought dead.