Mumbai: Aspirant sends friend to appear for police recruitment exam, arrested

A 22-year-old job aspirant was arrested by Bhoiwada police on Friday for allegedly sending his friend to appear on his behalf for a physical test during Mumbai Police’s recruitment drive, reports from the Indian Express stated.

According to officials, the incident came to light after they realised that the aspirant’s photos on the documents did not correspond with the one who appeared for the examination.

The written examination for the post of 1,076 constables force was conducted on November 14, 2021, the report stated.

As per the report, the man had cleared the written examination, held on November 14, 2021, but was unsure whether he will manage to clear the physical test, which is why he sent his friend from Aurangabad to appear as a dummy candidate.

The Bhoiwada police arrested Satish registered a case of cheating and forgery against his friend.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:16 AM IST