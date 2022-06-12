e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: As season of Alphonso mangoes nears end, Dussehri and Langda varieties start arriving

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
As the season of Alphonso is nearing its end, mangoes from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have started arriving in the market. Traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that the mangoes like Dussehri and Langda have now begun arriving in the market.

The season of Alphonso mangoes starts in mid-January and the juicy fruit is available till June.

A trader from APMC said that Dasheri and Langda varieties of mangoes have started coming to the market from Uttar Pradesh. “The daily supplies have increased but in comparison to last year, arrivals are less due to lower production,” said the trader, adding that the prices are also higher this season.

According to the traders, last year, more than 1.5 lakh boxes of mangoes were sold in the APMC fruit market during April-May. “The price of Dasheri and Langda will come down once the supply increases,” said the trader.

