Mumbai Artist Rouble Nagi Wins $1 Million Global Teacher Prize In Dubai

Mumbai: Wandering through the streets of Mumbai one would come across several slums, usually made of tint blue metal sheets or uneven concrete blocks. In 2018, an artist, Rouble Nagi took it upon herself with a team to make the slums in Dharavi and Jaffar Baba colony in Bandra, a part of the city’s aesthetics and started painting the walls. Eventually, the endeavour gave the shanty towns a new identity.

She painted over 1,55,000 houses in Mumbai under the initiative 'Misaal Mumbai'. Eventually the project grew and Nagi extended her project to beautifying schools with murals and other designs, which gained her international accolades.. On Thursday, Nagi received a $1 million Global Teacher Prize at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The coveted prize is known as the “Nobel of Teaching” and honours an educator who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

She aims to use the prize money to set up a schools that offers vocational training of students of all backgrounds.

Nagi was born in Jammu and Kashmir, though her humble beginnings started from a studio in Mumbai run under the non-profit organisation called ‘Rouble Nagi art foundation' which further led to a set up of over 1000 teaching centers across the country.

Students who have never attended schools could learn in these schools. The learning centers are set up in under privileged areas where students from different backgrounds can learn. To make their lives easier, the schools also have flexible schedules for accomodate working students. The classes involve using art for practical purposes including recycling and employable skills.

In Mumbai, the foundation runs art programs in several Balwadis, the beautified schools are meant to attract students and maintain hygiene in the vicinity.

Nagi has over 800 murals to get credit and has been a part of the India Design Council (IDC). These murals teach subjects such as literacy, science, mathematics and history, making learning more accessible to children in underserved communities.

