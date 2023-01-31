Mumbai: Architects' body makes suggestions on pollution, road infrastructure ahead of BMC budget

Mumbai: Architects' body make suggestions on pollution, road infrastructure ahead of BMC budget | FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming civic budget for 2023-24, Mumbai architects and urban-planning experts have written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, suggesting ways to make the problems around pollution, rain water and road infrastructure better in Mumbai, TOI reported.

The BMC had earlier invited suggestion from citizens ahead of its budget that is set to be presented on February 5.

Other recommendations made

The Architects body (with over 200 architects) has also made recommendations for Development Plan (DP) 2034 along with issues like climate change, setting up Urban Design Cell, public competition for infrastructure projects among other things.

Mumbai's AQI has been in the 'poor' category consistently. Problems around air pollution has been highlighted since the start of the winter season.

'Poor' air quality

As of Tuesday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 283; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 283 and 153 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 21.31°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

